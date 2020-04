"Сынок, оставь сдачу себе". Моуриньо и Мойес развозят фрукты и овощи во время карантина

Менеджер "Тоттенхэма" Жозе Моуриньо и наставник "Вест Хэма" Дэвид Мойес стали доставщиками продуктов во время карантина, как сообщает ESPN.

A message from the Head Coach... ???????? Jose will be volunteering his time to make weekly deliveries from our Training Centre to the food distribution hub at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. ???? #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/gfDALFWYxi

"There was a thing up in the window that said drivers needed. I volunteered to do it as my wife was away at the time and I was on my own. So I became a fruit and veg driver.”



David Moyes has been delivering veg boxes to people in Lytham.



What a f*cking guy. pic.twitter.com/GDwuWnq1em