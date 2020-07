Клопп: Если бы у Манчестер Сити было на 10-12 матчей меньше, то у команд АПЛ не было бы шансов

Менеджер "Ливерпуля" Юрген Клопп высказал свое мнение касательно решения CAS отменить бан "Манчестер Сити" на участие в еврокубках за нарушение правил финансового фэйр-плэй (ФФП). Слова немца приводят британские журналисты.

Klopp on City's CL ban being lifted: "I am happy that City can play Champions League next year, if they had 10 or 12 less games to play next season I wouldn't see any chance for anyone else in the league."

Klopp: I don't think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest. FFP is a good idea. It is there for protecting teams and the competition, so that nobody overspends and have to make sure the money they want to spend is based on the right sources.