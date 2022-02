Лукаку 7 раз коснулся мяча в матче с Кристал Пэлас – это худший результат за время подсчета статистики

"Челси" обыграл в гостях "Кристал Пэлас" (1:0). Нападающий "синих" Ромелу Лукаку коснулся мяча рекордно низкое количество раз – 7.

7 - Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches against Crystal Palace, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04). One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half. Quiet.