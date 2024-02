Тен Хаг: Антони не показывает свой потенциал

Главный тренер "Манчестер Юнайтед" Эрик тен Хаг оценил игру Антони:

???????????? Erik ten Hag on Antony: "He has to prove a point, but he will do that".



"He has a big potential, he hasn’t shown it lately, but I know what his talent is".



"It’s about proving his talent. But here at Man United, you always have competition". pic.twitter.com/x6naEoaSAL