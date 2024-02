Гендиректор Баварии: Суперлига разрушит статику европейского футбола

Генеральный директор "Баварии" Ян-Кристиан Дрезен поделился мнениями по Суперлиге и об участии "Баварии" в ней:

Dreesen: "The colleagues I talk to at ECA also have this clear stance. Our deep belief is that the domestic leagues are the foundation of every club; This also applies to BVB, Aki Watzke also stated this unequivocally. We don't want to allow a competition, whether it's called the…