Тренер Баварии - о 3:0 с Байером: Я несу ответственность за поражение команды

Главный тренер мюнхенской "Баварии" Томас Тухель поделился комментариями после поражения от "Байера", 3:0.

Tuchel: "I take responsibility for the tactical approach to the game and it goes without saying that I have to take the blame today. We had a whole week to prepare and it's my job to come up with ideas and convince my players of that approach. Unfortunately it didn't quite come… pic.twitter.com/3kdBjdDErv