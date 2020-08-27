Италия - результаты и расписание матчей, турнирная таблица, новости.
Роналду: Ювентус работает, чтобы завоевать Италию, Европу, мир
Наполеоновские планы
Криштиану Роналду, при помощи социальных сетей, рассказал о своих планах на ближайший сезон.
"Сейчас я готовлюсь к своему третьему сезону в "Ювентусе". Мой дух и амбиции как всегда высоки. Голы. Победы. Преданность делу. Профессионализм.
"Ювентус" работает над тем, чтобы снова завоевать Италию, Европу, мир. Бить рекорды и преодолевать препятствия. Выигрывать титули и достигать поставленных целей.
Мы - "Ювентус". Мы - чемпионы. Мы снова станем сильными. Рассчитываем на вашу поддержку до самого конца", - написал португалец.
