Бывший игрок Манчестер Юнайтед и сборной Португалии завершил карьеру

Экс-вингер "Манчестер Юнайтед" и сборной Португалии Луиш Нани в возрасте 38 лет объявил о завершении карьеры футболиста.

The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player. It’s been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me… pic.twitter.com/3ZuSMrPHcR