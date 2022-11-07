World Cup 2022: all results and schedule, tables, where to watch

For the first time in the history of football, the World Cup will be held n the winter. From November 20 to December 18, the main event of the quadrennial will be hosted by Qatar. Here you will find the complete schedule of the competition, including the playoff stage, as well as information about the broadcasts. On match days, the tables will be updated after each game.

What is the format of the 2022 World Cup?

32 national teams will take part in the final part of the tournament. At the first stage, they will be divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. The top two teams in each group advance to the playoffs. Starting from the 1/8 finals, the knock-out stage begins, which will consist of one match.

How to watch the World Cup

Broadcast conditions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are individual. Please check the broadcast details on the official website of the broadcaster in your country.

Australia: SBS

Argentina: TVP & TyC Sports

Brazil: Globo

Canada: Bell Media

France: TF1 & beIN Sports

Germany: ARD & ZDF & Deutsche Telekom

Italy: RAI

Netherlands: NOS

South Africa: SABC

Spain: RTVE, Mediapro & Movistar & Plus+

Ukraine: Suspilne & MEGOGO

United Kingdom: BBC & ITV

United States: Fox Sports & Telemundo Deportes

When is kick-off times CET or USA?

Four slots are headlined for group stage games: 11:00, 14:00, 16:00 and 20:00, Washington time - 04:00, 07:00, 09:00 and 13:00.

No more than two matches per day will be played at the Knockout stage. The time is also fixed: 16:00 and 20:00, Washington time - 09:00 and 13:00.

The match for the third place and the final will start at 16:00, Washington time - 09:00.

2022 FIFA World Cup Group stage

Group A

Time - CET

Sunday, 20 november

16:00 Qatar - Ecuador

Monday, 21 november

16:00 Senegal - Netherlands

Friday, 25 november

14:00 Qatar - Senegal

16:00 Netherlands - Ecuador

Tuesday, 29 november

16:00 Netherlands - Qatar

16:00 Ecuador - Senegal

# Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.

Group B

Time - CET

Monday, 21 november

14:00 England - Iran

20:00 USA - Wales

Friday, 25 november

11:00 Wales - Iran

20:00 England - USA

Tuesday, 29 november

20:00 Wales - England

20:00 Iran - USA

# Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

Time - CET

Tuesday, 22 november

11:00 Argentina - Saudi Arabia

16:00 Mexico - Poland

Saturday, 26 november

14:00 Poland - Saudi Arabia

20:00 Argentina - Mexico

Wednesday, 30 november

20:00 Poland - Argentina

20:00 Saudi Arabia - Mexico

# Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Time - CET

Tuesday, 22 november

14:00 Denmark - Tunisia

20:00 France - Australia

Saturday, 26 november

11:00 Tunisia - Australia

16:00 France - Denmark

Wednesday, 30 november

16:00 Tunisia - France

16:00 Australia - Denmark

# Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

Time - CET

Wednesday, 23 november

14:00 Germany - Japan

16:00 Spain - Costa Rica

Sunday, 27 november

11:00 Japan - Costa Rica

20:00 Spain - Germany

Thursday, 1 december

20:00 Japan - Spain

20:00 Costa Rica - Germany

# Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

Time - CET

Wednesday, 23 november

11:00 Morocco - Croatia

20:00 Belgium - Canada

Sunday, 27 november

14:00 Belgium - Morocco

16:00 Croatia - Canada

Thursday, 1 december

16:00 Croatia - Belgium

16:00 Canada - Morocco

# Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G

Time - CET

Thursday, 24 november

11:00 Switzerland - Cameroon

20:00 Brazil - Serbia

Monday, 28 november

11:00 Cameroon - Serbia

16:00 Brazil - Switzerland

Friday, 2 december

20:00 Cameroon - Brazil

20:00 Serbia - Switzerland

# Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H

Time - CET

Thursday, 24 november

14:00 Uruguay - South Korea

16:00 Portugal - Ghana

Monday, 28 november

14:00 South Korea - Ghana

20:00 Portugal - Uruguay

Friday, 2 december

16:00 South Korea - Portugal

16:00 Ghana - Uruguay

# Team G W D L GD Pts 1 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0

2022 FIFA World Cup Knockout stage

Bracket

Round of 16

Saturday, 3 december

49 - Winners Group A 16:00 Runners-up Group B

50 – Winners Group C 20:00 Runners-up Group D

Sunday, 4 december

52 - Winners Group D 16:00 Runners-up Group C

51 - Winners Group B 20:00 Runners-up Group A

Monday, 5 december

53 - Winners Group E 16:00 Runners-up Group F

54 - Winners Group G 20:00 Runners-up Group H

Tuesday, 6 december

55 - Winners Group F 16:00 Runners-up Group E

56 - Winners Group H 20:00 Runners-up Group G

Quarter-finals

Friday, 9 december

58 - Winners of 53 16:00 Winners of 54

57 - Winners of 49 20:00 Winners of 50

Saturday, 10 december

60 - Winners of 55 16:00 Winners of 56

59 - Winners of 51 20:00 Winners of 52

Semi-finals

Tuesday, 13 december

61 - Winners of 57 20:00 Winners of 58

Wednesday, 14 december

62 - Winners of 59 20:00 Winners of 60

Third place play-off

Saturday, 17 december

63 - Losers of 61 16:00 Losers of 62

Final