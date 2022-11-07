World Cup 2022: all results and schedule, tables, where to watch

For the first time in the history of football, the World Cup will be held n the winter. From November 20 to December 18, the main event of the quadrennial will be hosted by Qatar. Here you will find the complete schedule of the competition, including the playoff stage, as well as information about the broadcasts. On match days, the tables will be updated after each game.
32 national teams will take part in the final part of the tournament. At the first stage, they will be divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. The top two teams in each group advance to the playoffs. Starting from the 1/8 finals, the knock-out stage begins, which will consist of one match.
How to watch the World Cup
Broadcast conditions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are individual. Please check the broadcast details on the official website of the broadcaster in your country.
Australia: SBS
Argentina: TVP & TyC Sports
Brazil: Globo
Canada: Bell Media
France: TF1 & beIN Sports
Germany: ARD & ZDF & Deutsche Telekom
Italy: RAI
Netherlands: NOS
South Africa: SABC
Spain: RTVE, Mediapro & Movistar & Plus+
Ukraine: Suspilne & MEGOGO
United Kingdom: BBC & ITV
United States: Fox Sports & Telemundo Deportes
When is kick-off times CET or USA?
Four slots are headlined for group stage games: 11:00, 14:00, 16:00 and 20:00, Washington time - 04:00, 07:00, 09:00 and 13:00.
No more than two matches per day will be played at the Knockout stage. The time is also fixed: 16:00 and 20:00, Washington time - 09:00 and 13:00.
The match for the third place and the final will start at 16:00, Washington time - 09:00.
2022 FIFA World Cup Group stage
Group A
Time - CET
Sunday, 20 november
16:00 Qatar - Ecuador Monday, 21 november
16:00 Senegal - Netherlands Friday, 25 november
14:00 Qatar - Senegal
16:00 Netherlands - Ecuador Tuesday, 29 november
16:00 Netherlands - Qatar
16:00 Ecuador - Senegal
#
Team
G
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Qatar
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Ecuador
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Senegal
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Netherlands
0
0
0
0
0
0
In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.
Group B
Time - CET
Monday, 21 november
14:00 England - Iran
20:00 USA - Wales Friday, 25 november
11:00 Wales - Iran
20:00 England - USA Tuesday, 29 november
20:00 Wales - England
20:00 Iran - USA
#
Team
G
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Wales
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
USA
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Iran
0
0
0
0
0
0
In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.
Group C
Time - CET
Tuesday, 22 november
11:00 Argentina - Saudi Arabia
16:00 Mexico - Poland Saturday, 26 november
14:00 Poland - Saudi Arabia
20:00 Argentina - Mexico Wednesday, 30 november
20:00 Poland - Argentina
20:00 Saudi Arabia - Mexico
#
Team
G
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Poland
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Argentina
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Saudi Arabia
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Mexico
0
0
0
0
0
0
In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.
Group D
Time - CET
Tuesday, 22 november
14:00 Denmark - Tunisia
20:00 France - Australia Saturday, 26 november
11:00 Tunisia - Australia
16:00 France - Denmark Wednesday, 30 november
16:00 Tunisia - France
16:00 Australia - Denmark
#
Team
G
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Tunisia
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Australia
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Denmark
0
0
0
0
0
0
In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.
Group E
Time - CET
Wednesday, 23 november
14:00 Germany - Japan
16:00 Spain - Costa Rica Sunday, 27 november
11:00 Japan - Costa Rica
20:00 Spain - Germany
Thursday, 1 december
20:00 Japan - Spain
20:00 Costa Rica - Germany
#
Team
G
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Japan
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Costa Rica
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.
In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.
Group G
Time - CET
Thursday, 24 november
11:00 Switzerland - Cameroon
20:00 Brazil - Serbia Monday, 28 november
11:00 Cameroon - Serbia
16:00 Brazil - Switzerland Friday, 2 december
20:00 Cameroon - Brazil
20:00 Serbia - Switzerland
#
Team
G
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Cameroon
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Brazil
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Serbia
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Switzerland
0
0
0
0
0
0
In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.
Group H
Time - CET
Thursday, 24 november
14:00 Uruguay - South Korea
16:00 Portugal - Ghana Monday, 28 november
14:00 South Korea - Ghana
20:00 Portugal - Uruguay Friday, 2 december
16:00 South Korea - Portugal
16:00 Ghana - Uruguay
#
Team
G
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
South Korea
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Portugal
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Ghana
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Uruguay
0
0
0
0
0
0
In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.
2022 FIFA World Cup Knockout stage
Bracket
1/8 финала
1/4 финала
1/2 финала
Финал
А1
В2
С1
D2
E1
F2
G1
H2
B1
A2
D1
C2
F1
E2
H2
G2
Round of 16
Saturday, 3 december
49 - Winners Group A 16:00 Runners-up Group B
50 – Winners Group C 20:00 Runners-up Group D
Sunday, 4 december
52 - Winners Group D 16:00 Runners-up Group C
51 - Winners Group B 20:00 Runners-up Group A
Monday, 5 december
53 - Winners Group E 16:00 Runners-up Group F
54 - Winners Group G 20:00 Runners-up Group H
Tuesday, 6 december
55 - Winners Group F 16:00 Runners-up Group E
56 - Winners Group H 20:00 Runners-up Group G
Quarter-finals
Friday, 9 december
58 - Winners of 53 16:00 Winners of 54
57 - Winners of 49 20:00 Winners of 50
Saturday, 10 december
60 - Winners of 55 16:00 Winners of 56
59 - Winners of 51 20:00 Winners of 52
Semi-finals
Tuesday, 13 december
61 - Winners of 57 20:00 Winners of 58
Wednesday, 14 december
62 - Winners of 59 20:00 Winners of 60
Third place play-off
Saturday, 17 december
63 - Losers of 61 16:00 Losers of 62
Final
Sunday, 18 december
64 – Winners of 61 16:00 Winners of 62