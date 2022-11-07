  1. UA-Футбол ⚽
  2. Чемпионат мира FIFA
  3. World Cup 2022: all results and schedule, tables, where to watch
В тренде
Чемпионат мира FIFA
Чемпионат мира FIFA

Чемпионат мира FIFA - результаты и расписание матчей, турнирная таблица, новости.

World Cup 2022: all results and schedule, tables, where to watch

Чемпионат мира FIFA
Обновлено
(1 голосов)

Full guide of the tournament in Qatar

World Cup 2022: all results and schedule, tables, where to watch

фото - Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine

UA-Футбол

For the first time in the history of football, the World Cup will be held n the winter. From November 20 to December 18, the main event of the quadrennial will be hosted by Qatar. Here you will find the complete schedule of the competition, including the playoff stage, as well as information about the broadcasts. On match days, the tables will be updated after each game.

What is the format of the 2022 World Cup?

32 national teams will take part in the final part of the tournament. At the first stage, they will be divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. The top two teams in each group advance to the playoffs. Starting from the 1/8 finals, the knock-out stage begins, which will consist of one match.

How to watch the World Cup

Broadcast conditions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are individual. Please check the broadcast details on the official website of the broadcaster in your country.

Australia: SBS
Argentina: TVP & TyC Sports
Brazil: Globo
Canada: Bell Media
France: TF1 & beIN Sports
Germany: ARD & ZDF & Deutsche Telekom
Italy: RAI
Netherlands: NOS
South Africa: SABC
Spain: RTVE, Mediapro & Movistar & Plus+
Ukraine: Suspilne & MEGOGO
United Kingdom: BBC & ITV
United States: Fox Sports & Telemundo Deportes

When is kick-off times CET or USA?

Four slots are headlined for group stage games: 11:00, 14:00, 16:00 and 20:00, Washington time - 04:00, 07:00, 09:00 and 13:00.

No more than two matches per day will be played at the Knockout stage. The time is also fixed: 16:00 and 20:00, Washington time - 09:00 and 13:00.

The match for the third place and the final will start at 16:00, Washington time - 09:00.

2022 FIFA World Cup Group stage

Group A

Time - CET

Sunday, 20 november
16:00 Qatar - Ecuador
Monday, 21 november
16:00 Senegal - Netherlands
Friday, 25 november
14:00 Qatar - Senegal
16:00 Netherlands - Ecuador
Tuesday, 29 november
16:00 Netherlands - Qatar
16:00 Ecuador - Senegal

# Team G W D L GD Pts
1 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.

Group B

Time - CET

Monday, 21 november
14:00 England - Iran
20:00 USA - Wales
Friday, 25 november
11:00 Wales - Iran
20:00 England - USA
Tuesday, 29 november
20:00 Wales - England
20:00 Iran - USA

# Team G W D L GD Pts
1 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 England 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.

Group C

Time - CET

Tuesday, 22 november
11:00 Argentina - Saudi Arabia
16:00 Mexico - Poland
Saturday, 26 november
14:00 Poland - Saudi Arabia
20:00 Argentina - Mexico
Wednesday, 30 november
20:00 Poland - Argentina
20:00 Saudi Arabia - Mexico

# Team G W D L GD Pts
1 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.

Group D

Time - CET

Tuesday, 22 november
14:00 Denmark - Tunisia
20:00 France - Australia
Saturday, 26 november
11:00 Tunisia - Australia
16:00 France - Denmark
Wednesday, 30 november
16:00 Tunisia - France
16:00 Australia - Denmark

# Team G W D L GD Pts
1 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 France 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.

Group E

Time - CET

Wednesday, 23 november
14:00 Germany - Japan
16:00 Spain - Costa Rica
Sunday, 27 november
11:00 Japan - Costa Rica
20:00 Spain - Germany

Thursday, 1 december
20:00 Japan - Spain
20:00 Costa Rica - Germany

# Team G W D L GD Pts
1 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.

Group F

Time - CET

Wednesday, 23 november
11:00 Morocco - Croatia
20:00 Belgium - Canada
Sunday, 27 november
14:00 Belgium - Morocco
16:00 Croatia - Canada
Thursday, 1 december
16:00 Croatia - Belgium
16:00 Canada - Morocco

# Team G W D L GD Pts
1 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.

Group G

Time - CET

Thursday, 24 november
11:00 Switzerland - Cameroon
20:00 Brazil - Serbia
Monday, 28 november
11:00 Cameroon - Serbia
16:00 Brazil - Switzerland
Friday, 2 december
20:00 Cameroon - Brazil
20:00 Serbia - Switzerland

# Team G W D L GD Pts
1 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.

Group H

Time - CET

Thursday, 24 november
14:00 Uruguay - South Korea
16:00 Portugal - Ghana
Monday, 28 november
14:00 South Korea - Ghana
20:00 Portugal - Uruguay
Friday, 2 december
16:00 South Korea - Portugal
16:00 Ghana - Uruguay

# Team G W D L GD Pts
1 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0

In case of equal points between two or more teams, the team 1) with the better goal difference gets the advantage; 2) by a greater number of goals; 3) advantage in personal meetings; 4) fair play points.

2022 FIFA World Cup Knockout stage

Bracket

1/8 финала 1/4 финала 1/2 финала Финал
А1
В2
С1
D2
E1
F2
G1
H2
B1
A2
D1
C2
F1
E2
H2
G2

Round of 16

Saturday, 3 december
49 - Winners Group A 16:00 Runners-up Group B
50 – Winners Group C 20:00 Runners-up Group D

Sunday, 4 december
52 - Winners Group D 16:00 Runners-up Group C
51 - Winners Group B 20:00 Runners-up Group A

Monday, 5 december
53 - Winners Group E 16:00 Runners-up Group F
54 - Winners Group G 20:00 Runners-up Group H

Tuesday, 6 december
55 - Winners Group F 16:00 Runners-up Group E
56 - Winners Group H 20:00 Runners-up Group G

Quarter-finals

Friday, 9 december
58 - Winners of 53 16:00 Winners of 54
57 - Winners of 49 20:00 Winners of 50

Saturday, 10 december
60 - Winners of 55 16:00 Winners of 56
59 - Winners of 51 20:00 Winners of 52

Semi-finals

Tuesday, 13 december
61 - Winners of 57 20:00 Winners of 58

Wednesday, 14 december
62 - Winners of 59 20:00 Winners of 60

Third place play-off

Saturday, 17 december
63 - Losers of 61 16:00 Losers of 62

Final

Sunday, 18 december
64 – Winners of 61 16:00 Winners of 62

Оцените этот материал:
(1 голосов)
Поделиться с друзьями:

Популярное сейчас

Авторизуйтесь на сайте, для того чтобы голосовать.
Комментарии (0)
Войдите, чтобы оставлять комментарии. Войти

Новости Футбола

Все новости

Лучшие букмекеры

Букмекер
Бонус
1
300 грн
freebet
Играть
2
4500 грн
Играть
3
1500 грн
Играть
4
3000 грн
Играть
Все букмекеры

Спорт - Главное

Все новости
В тренде