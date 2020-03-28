Английский футболист выучился на повара и балует фанатов интересными рецептами. ФОТО
Осторожно - очень вкусно!
Не только украинские футболисты занимаются кулинарией во время карантина.
В Англии игроки тоже находят успокоение в этом занятии.
А идеями и советами помогает Марк Пью.
Болельщики "Борнума" всегда теплыми словами вспоминают этого футболиста.
Полузащитник выступал в составе "вишенок" восемь лет и поднялся с ними из третьего дивизиона в АПЛ.
Сейчас Марку 32 и он выступает в Чемпионшипе за "КПР".
Очевидно, карьера начинает двигаться к завершения – а потому игрок придумал себе занятие на футбольной пенсии.
Футболист пошел учиться на повара, завершил обучение и сейчас делиться со своими поклонниками в инстаграме рецептами интересных блюд.
Для действующих спортсменов важно то, что Марк большое внимание уделяет тому, чтобы пища была здоровой и правильной.
Christmas dinner!⠀ ⠀ Didn’t know whether to eat it or climb it ⠀ ⠀ Absolutely love my new #thefoodiefootballer apron Thank you @mother_huggers ⠀ Hope you’re all having a wonderful day - I’ve announced the winner from my giveaway on my stories will do another one soon.⠀ ⠀ #thefoodiefootballer
Экс-одноклубник Пью и капитан "Борнума" Саймон Френсис уверен, что однажды обязательно побывает в ресторане своего товарища.
А пока Марк помогает своим коллегам коротать время на карнтине.
What more could you want in a breakfast?⠀ ⠀ Wholemeal sourdough toast, banana, pomegranate, blueberries, kiwi, fresh dates, chia seeds, cocoa nibs and peanut butter!! ⠀ ⠀ Really disappointed with the result yesterday but recovery starts now for a big game on Sunday. ⠀ #thefoodiefootballer
Who loves a crumble?? ⠀ ⠀ This tastes gorgeous and has no butter or sugar. The crumble is made with oats, pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, Chia seeds, cinnamon, peanut butter, melted coconut oil, honey and raisins ⠀ I chopped apple into small chunks and placed at the bottom of the tray with some blueberries (you can use any fruit)⠀ I then put all the nuts and cinnamon in my food processor to break it up a bit. Once at desired consistency I stirred in oats, peanut butter, coconut oil, honey and raisins.⠀ Finally I decorated with chopped apple, raspberries and blueberries.⠀ ⠀ I made this last weekend and served it with Natural yogurt, almond butter and a drizzle of honey but also goes great with custard and ice cream ⠀ ⠀ #thefoodiefootballer ⠀
Pan seared sea bass served with mustard smashed roasties, roasted radish, asparagus, courgette, fresh tomatoes, shiitake mushroom, chorizo and garlic stir fry. ⠀ ⠀ Serves 2 ⠀ ⠀ Ingredients:⠀ ⠀ 2 sea bass filleted ⠀ 2 small white potatoes (diced)⠀ 2 small sweet potatoes (diced)⠀ 2 eggs (beaten)⠀ 2 large tomatoes (quartered)⠀ 1 Courgette (chopped the same size as asparagus)⠀ 6 asparagus ⠀ 300g shiitake mushrooms ⠀ Good quality chorizo sausage (as much or as little as you like)⠀ Handful of radish (Halved)⠀ 4 cloves of garlic (chopped into big pieces)⠀ Fresh rosemary⠀ Fresh thyme ⠀ English Mustard (as little or as much as you like) ⠀ Salt ⠀ Pepper ⠀ ⠀ Method:⠀ ⠀ 1) I brought a pan of salty water to the boil and cooked my potatoes for 20-25 minutes until soft. Once softened I drained the water, separated the white/sweet potato into different bowls and mashed with egg, mustard and a good seasoning of salt and pepper. I then set aside For 10 minutes to cool. Once cooled, I then created roastie like shapes with the mash, placed on parchment paper and drizzled some oil over the mashed roasties along with some fresh thyme and rosemary. I then baked for 50 minutes at fan 180 until golden (depending on your oven, they may require longer)⠀ 2) I then mixed the radish in a bowl with salt, pepper and some avocado oil, spread evenly on a baking tray and baked for 25 minutes in the oven tossing every 10 minutes. With 5 minutes of cooking time left I tossed some garlic and dried dill in with the radish.⠀ 3) I threw the shiitake mushrooms and chorizo into a frying pan with some pepper and cooked for 3-4 minutes on medium heat and then added the garlic and some pepper and cooked for a further minute. ⠀ 4) I steamed my courgette and asparagus for 5 minutes.⠀ 5) My sea bass fillets were seasoned in salt, pepper and a little oil. I then pan fried them on a high heat with some avocado oil for 4-5 minutes skin side down until nice and crispy, I then flipped and cooked for a further minute. ⠀ 6) Once everything was cooked, I served up with some fresh tomato and fresh chilli. ⠀ ⠀ #thefoodiefootballer⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
Today’s lunch courtesy of my wife ⠀ My Mrs was left in charge of lunch today as I was on maths duty ⠀ ⠀ She made a lovely mixture of tomatoes, asparagus, mushroom, white onion, garlic, chilli and a little bit of chopped chorizo, pan fried with some avocado oil until cooked. ⠀ ⠀ Served with fried eggs and avocado - delicious! ⠀ ⠀ Hope everyone is well and stays safe.⠀ ⠀ #thefoodiefootballer