Самая сексуальная спортсменка планеты провела тренировку с дортмундской Боруссией. ФОТО

Новости
Не помогло.

Самая сексуальная спортсменка планеты провела тренировку с дортмундской Боруссией. ФОТО
UA-Футбол
Новина українською

Алиса Шмидт стала знаменитой в 2017-м году, когда издание Busted Coveragе назвало ее самой сексуальной спортсменкой мира.

На сегодняшний день ее главное достижение – серебро на чемпионате Европы по легкой атлетике в возрасте до 20 лет.

Зато на ее инстаграм подписано уже больше миллиона человек.

Anzeige/ Sport ist für mich so ein wichtiger Bestandteil, schon seit ich klein bin. Es muss ja nicht immer Leistungssport, aber fit sein, hat einfach soo viele Vorteile Wer regelmässig trainiert, kann mehr Leistung bringen. Man hat ein viel besseres Körpergefühl und Stress ist besser zu managen. Außerdem hat mir der Sport so viel Selbstvertrauen gegeben. @honor_de hat eine neue Watch rausgebracht, die der optimale Partner beim Sport ist und zwar die Watch ES. Ihr könnt unter 95 Workout-Modes auswählen (auch mein neuer Lieblingsausgleich ist dabei) Dazu kann man 24/7 seinen Herzrhythmus aufzeichnen und Schlaf und Stresslevel tracken. Wer noch auf der Suche nach der passenden Fitnesswatch ist, ab heute bis zum 20. September gibt es die HONOR Watch ES im limitierten Presale für nur 79€ (ihr spart 20€). Den Link packe ich Euch in die Story und schreibt mir gerne von Euren Erfahrungen mit der Watch ES. HONOR Watch ES #HONORWatchES #teamalicaschmidt #Challangeofhonor

Публикация от ᗩlica Ѕchmidt (@alicasmd)

А теперь бегунья еще и тренирует дортмундскую "Боруссию".

21-летняя красотка провела разминку с игроками "шмелей", а с Матсом Хуммельсом даже пробежала 400-метровку.

Самая сексуальная спортсменка планеты провела тренировку с дортмундской Боруссией. ФОТО - изображение 1

А вчера дортмундцы сенсационно проиграли "Аугсбургу" со счетом 0:2.

Видимо, тренировка с Алисой не помогла.

back in the sun

Публикация от ᗩlica Ѕchmidt (@alicasmd)

Боруссия (Дортмунд) Бундеслига
Комментарии (3)
Войдите, чтобы оставлять комментарии. Войти
avatar
Cannabis Sativa (Луцк)
27.09.2020 в 10:10
* колишня найсексуальніша. Станом на сьогодні Магучих і Левченко виглядають принаймні не менш апетитно
Ответить
+3
0
Червяк (Донецкая)
27.09.2020 в 10:54
если кожа и кости вызывают аппетит, то безусловно. Это и немки касается
Ответить
0
0
_FeS_FCMZ_ (ZP)
27.09.2020 в 09:54
явно думали не о футболе, вот и резульат)))
Ответить
0
0


