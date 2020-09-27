Самая сексуальная спортсменка планеты провела тренировку с дортмундской Боруссией. ФОТО
Не помогло.
Алиса Шмидт стала знаменитой в 2017-м году, когда издание Busted Coveragе назвало ее самой сексуальной спортсменкой мира.
На сегодняшний день ее главное достижение – серебро на чемпионате Европы по легкой атлетике в возрасте до 20 лет.
Зато на ее инстаграм подписано уже больше миллиона человек.
А теперь бегунья еще и тренирует дортмундскую "Боруссию".
21-летняя красотка провела разминку с игроками "шмелей", а с Матсом Хуммельсом даже пробежала 400-метровку.
А вчера дортмундцы сенсационно проиграли "Аугсбургу" со счетом 0:2.
Видимо, тренировка с Алисой не помогла.
