Реал - Атлетик онлайн трансляция матча

Real Madrid have won 14 of their last 15 home matches against Athletic Bilbao in all competitions.

Real Madrid have seen over 2.5 goals in 14 of their last 15 home matches against Athletic Bilbao in all competitions.

Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 14 of their last 15 home matches against Athletic Bilbao in all competitions.

Real Madrid have won 6 of their last 7 home matches (LaLiga).

Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 home matches (LaLiga).

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Real Madrid's last 3 games (LaLiga).