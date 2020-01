Наполи - Ювентус онлайн трансляция матча

Juventus have won 14 of their last 17 matches (Serie A).

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Juventus's last 8 games (Serie A).

Napoli have been losing at both half time and full time in their last 3 home matches (Serie A).

Napoli have lost their last 4 home matches (Serie A).

Juventus have scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 matches (Serie A).

Juventus have won their last 3 matches against Napoli in all competitions.

Napoli have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 4 home matches (Serie A).

Napoli have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 3 matches against Juventus in all competitions.