Ливерпуль - Манчестер Юнайтед онлайн трансляция матча

Liverpool have won their last 18 home matches (Premier League).

Liverpool have won their last 18 home matches (Premier League).

Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in 17 of their last 18 home matches (Premier League).

Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in 17 of their last 18 home matches (Premier League).

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their last 6 matches (Premier League).

Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in their last 6 matches (Premier League).