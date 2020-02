Аталанта - Рома онлайн трансляция матча

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 10 of Atalanta's last 11 games (Serie A).

Atalanta have seen over 2.5 goals in 10 of their last 12 home matches against Roma in all competitions.

Atalanta have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches against Roma in all competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Roma's last 3 away games (Serie A).

Atalanta are undefeated in 9 of their last 10 matches against Roma in all competitions.

Аталанта забила как минимум 2 гола в последних 3 матчах