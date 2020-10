Интер - Милан онлайн трансляция матча

AC Milan have scored at least 2 goals in 14 of their last 15 matches (Serie A).

AC Milan have won 8 of their last 9 matches (Serie A).

Команда Милан продолжала играть на 'ноль' в последних 4 матчах

Inter have won their last 4 matches against AC Milan in all competitions.

AC Milan have been winning at both half time and full time in 5 of their last 7 away matches (Serie A).

Inter are undefeated in their last 11 matches (Serie A).