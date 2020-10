"Алавес" - "Барселона" онлайн трансляция матча

Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in their last 8 away matches against Deportivo Alaves in all competitions.

Barcelona have won their last 8 matches against Deportivo Alaves in all competitions.

Deportivo Alaves have seen over 2.5 goals in 10 of their last 12 matches against Barcelona in all competitions.

Deportivo Alaves have failed to score in 7 of their last 8 home matches (LaLiga).

Barcelona have scored at least 2 goals in their last 8 matches against Deportivo Alaves in all competitions.