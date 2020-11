"Боруссия" - "Бавария" онлайн трансляция матча

Bayern have won 18 of their last 19 matches (Bundesliga).

Bayern have been winning at both half time and full time in 10 of their last 11 away matches (Bundesliga).

Borussia Dortmund have been drawing at half time and winning at full time in their last 3 matches (Bundesliga).

Borussia Dortmund have seen over 2.5 goals in 10 of their last 12 matches against Bayern in all competitions.

Bayern have been winning at both half time and full time in 7 of their last 9 matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund have kept a clean sheet in their last 4 matches (Bundesliga).

Bayern have scored at least 2 goals in 10 of their last 12 matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund have scored at least 3 goals in their last 3 home matches (Bundesliga).

Borussia Dortmund have won their last 4 matches (Bundesliga).

Было забито тотал голов больше 2.5 в последних 4 домашних матчах команды Боруссия

Команда Бавария забила как минимум 2 гола в 7 из последних 8 матчей