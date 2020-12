"Бавария" - "РБ Лейпциг" онлайн трансляция матча

Bayern have won 20 of their last 22 matches (Bundesliga).

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 10 of Bayern's last 11 games (Bundesliga).

RBL are undefeated in 22 of their last 24 matches (Bundesliga).

Bayern have kept a clean sheet in their last 4 home matches against RBL in all competitions.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in RBL's last 4 away games (Bundesliga).

Bayern have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches (Bundesliga).

Bayern have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 3 home matches against RBL in all competitions.