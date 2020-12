"Севилья" - Реал онлайн трансляция матча

Sevilla have been drawing at half time and winning at full time in 5 of their last 7 home matches (LaLiga).

Real Madrid have been drawing at half time and winning at full time in their last 3 matches against Sevilla in all competitions.

Sevilla have won 6 of their last 7 home matches (LaLiga).

Real Madrid have won their last 3 matches against Sevilla in all competitions.