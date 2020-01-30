Баскетбол - результаты и расписание матчей, турнирная таблица, новости.
Ванесса Брайант сделала первое заявление после смерти мужа и дочери
Трогательные слова жены легендарного баскетболиста.
Коби Брайант в 41-летнем возрасте вместе с 13-летней дочерью в воскресенье утром погиб в авиакатастрофе. Всего на борту вертолета находились девять человек. У пятикратного чемпиона НБА остались три дочери.
"Мои девочки и я хотим поблагодарить миллионы людей, которые проявили поддержку и любовь в это ужасное время. Спасибо за все молитвы. Мы определенно нуждаемся в них. Мы полностью опустошены внезапной потерей моего обожаемого мужа, Коби – удивительного отца наших детей; и моей прекрасной, милой Джанни – любящей, вдумчивой и замечательной дочери и замечательной сестры Натальи, Бьянки и Капри.
Мы также опустошены за семьи, которые потеряли своих близких в воскресенье, и мы глубоко разделяем их горе.
Сейчас не хватает слов, чтобы описать нашу боль. Мне приятно знать, что Коби и Джиджи оба знали, что их так любят. Мы были невероятно счастливы иметь их в нашей жизни. Я хотела бы, чтобы они были здесь с нами навсегда.
Мне пока непонятно, что ждет нас дальше – невозможно представить жизнь без них. Но мы просыпаемся каждый день, пытаясь продолжать идти вперед, потому что Коби и наша малышка Джиджи светят нам, чтобы осветить путь. Наша любовь к ним бесконечна, и это неизмеримо. Я просто хотела бы обнять их, поцеловать и благословить их.
Спасибо, что поделились с нами своей радостью, горем и поддержкой. Мы просим вас предоставить нам уважение и конфиденциальность, которые нам понадобятся", - написала Ванесса Брайант в Instagram.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️