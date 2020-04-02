Бокс - результаты и расписание матчей, турнирная таблица, новости.
Леннокс Льюис: Холифилд - единственный человек, который выдержал со мной 24 раунда
Леннокс рассказал о поединках с Холифилдом
Легендарный боксер Леннокс Льюис рассказал, кто был его самым сильным соперником в карьере.
"Люди, искренне удивляются, когда я говорю им, что Эвандер Холифилд был моим самым сильным противником. Не стоит путать с моим самым тяжелым боем, который был с Рэем Мерсером.
У Холифилда, как и у меня, была большая любительская карьера, которая хорошо помогла ему на протяжении всей его профессиональной карьеры.
Он начал заниматься боксом в 8 лет и стал бронзовым призером Олимпийских игр в 1984 году. Прежде чем перейти в супертяжелый вес, он стал человеком, который буквально очистил первый тяжелый вес. Стал абсолютным чемпионом и, возможно, лучшим боксером в этой весовой категории.
Я могу немного дразнить его, говоря о наших двух боях. Он знает, что я выиграл оба поединка, даже если он этого не признает. Но, если серьезно, он единственный человек, который выдержал со мной 24 раунда", – написал Льюис.
People seem to be genuinely surprised when I tell them @evanderholyfield was my toughest opponent, not to be confused with my toughest fight, which was Mercer, but when you really dive into why that is, it actually makes a lot of sense. - Holyfield, like me, has an extensive amateur pedigree that has served him well throughout his professional career. He started boxing at 8 years old and was an Olympic Bronze medalist in 1984. Before he moved up to the heavyweight division, he’s a man that cleared out the cruiserweight division to become the undisputed champion, and arguably the best ever, in that weight class. - That’s a lot of experience and it’s safe to say that by the time we met for the undisputed heavyweight championship in 1999, he had seen it all. - When you combine Evander’s amateur and professional experience, you would be hard pressed not to see the kind of success he’s had in the ring. - I may tease him a bit on our two fights, he knows I won both fights even tho he won’t admit it, but in all seriousness, he’s the only man that has gone 24 rounds with me. - I can’t stress enough the importance of amateur experience. Consider the amateurs as your internship into the pros. The more you learn about your craft, the better it will serve you. - Me and Evander’s extensive amateur experience brought us to the top of our games. In a sport where there are no guarantees, and even one mistake can end in disaster, it’s important to play the odds. So although we have both had setbacks in our careers, there was very little chance that the success we sought in the sport of boxing would not be reached based on our experience. - #LennoxLewis #undisputed #heavyweight #boxing #world #champion #pugilistspecialist #noguytest #evanderholyfield #holyfield #cruiserweight #amateurboxing #amateurboxer