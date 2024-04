Рух - ЛНЗ онлайн трансляція матчу

FC Rukh Lviv have a winning streak of 3 matches in Premier League.

Did you know that FC Rukh Lviv scores 25% of their goals between the minutes 61-75?

Did you know that LNZ Cherkasy scores 50% of their goals between the minutes 76-90?

FC Rukh Lviv haven't lost in their last 4 games.

FC Rukh Lviv haven't lost in any of their last 5 home matches.

FC Rukh Lviv haven't scored in 3 of their 10 home matches in Premier League this season.

LNZ Cherkasy haven't scored in 5 of their 10 away matches in Premier League this season.

FC Rukh Lviv's home record this season: 2-7-1.

Roman Didyk has more yellow cards (6) than any other player at FC Rukh Lviv. Nazariy Muravskyi has collected 6 for LNZ Cherkasy.

A year ago, FC Rukh Lviv were number 15 in the table with 19 points. Now they are number 5 with 36 points.

FC Rukh Lviv have scored at least one goal for 6 consecutive matches.

FC Rukh Lviv wins 1st half in 24% of their matches, LNZ Cherkasy in 29% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was LNZ Cherkasy.

On their last meeting LNZ Cherkasy won by 1 goals.

When FC Rukh Lviv leads 1-0 at home, they win in 80% of their matches.

When LNZ Cherkasy leads 0-1 away, they win in 83% of their matches.

When FC Rukh Lviv is down 0-1 home, they win 28% of their matches.

When LNZ Cherkasy is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Rukh Lviv has better performance than LNZ Cherkasy.