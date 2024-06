Словаччина - Румунія онлайн трансляція матчу

During the last 7 meetings, Slovakia have won 0 times, there have been 3 draws while Romania have won 4 times. The goal difference is 15-7 in favour of Romania.

Slovakia have a winning streak of 3 matches.

Slovakia haven't lost in their last 4 games.

Slovakia have kept a clean sheet in 3 matches in a row.

Romania have kept a clean sheet in 3 matches in a row.

Slovakia wins 1st half in 50% of their matches, Romania in 27% of their matches.

Slovakia wins 50% of halftimes, Romania wins 27%.

Their last meeting was a draw. (1-1)

When Slovakia leads 1-0 at home, they win in 75% of their matches.

When Slovakia is down 0-1 home, they win 33% of their matches.

When Romania is down 1-0 away, they win 100% of their matches.

In UEFA Euro, Romania has better performance than Slovakia.

Slovakia's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Romania's.

Romania have lost just 0 of their last 5 games against Slovakia (in all competitions).

In the last 5 meetings Slovakia won 0, Romania won 2, 3 draws.

Slovakia scores 1 goals in a match against Romania and Romania scores 2 goals against Slovakia (on average).

Average number of goals in meetings between Slovakia and Romania is 3.

Both teams didn't concede on their last match.

Slovakia scores 2.29 goals when playing at home and Romania scores 1 goals when playing away (on average).