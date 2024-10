Колос - Лівий Берег онлайн трансляція матчу

Kolos Kovalivka haven't scored in 2 of their 4 home matches in Premier League this season.

FC Levy Bereg Kyiv haven't scored in 2 of their 3 away matches in Premier League this season.

Kolos Kovalivka wins 1st half in 16% of their matches, FC Levy Bereg Kyiv in 32% of their matches.

Kolos Kovalivka wins 16% of halftimes, FC Levy Bereg Kyiv wins 32%.

When Kolos Kovalivka leads 1-0 at home, they win in 40% of their matches.

When FC Levy Bereg Kyiv leads 0-1 away, they win in 75% of their matches.

When Kolos Kovalivka is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When FC Levy Bereg Kyiv is down 1-0 away, they win 16% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Levy Bereg Kyiv has better performance than Kolos Kovalivka.

FC Levy Bereg Kyiv's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Kolos Kovalivka's.

FC Levy Bereg Kyiv has streak of 3 matches with 0 scored goals.

Kolos Kovalivka scores 0.44 goals when playing at home and FC Levy Bereg Kyiv scores 1.6 goals when playing away (on average).

Both teams haven't won their last match in Premier League.

Both teams didn't score on their last match.

FC Levy Bereg Kyiv have a losing streak of 3 matches in Premier League.

Andriy Tsurikov has more yellow cards (3) than any other player at Kolos Kovalivka. Yevhen Banada has collected 4 for FC Levy Bereg Kyiv.