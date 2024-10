Лівий Берег - Зоря онлайн трансляція матчу

FC Levy Bereg Kyiv haven't won in their last 5 games.

FC Levy Bereg Kyiv haven't scored in 4 of their 5 home matches in Premier League this season.

FC Zorya Lugansk haven't scored in 2 of their 5 away matches in Premier League this season.

Yevhen Banada has more yellow cards (4) than any other player at FC Levy Bereg Kyiv. Kyrylo Dryshlyuk has collected 3 for FC Zorya Lugansk.

FC Levy Bereg Kyiv have not managed to score in their last 5 matches.

FC Levy Bereg Kyiv wins 1st half in 26% of their matches, FC Zorya Lugansk in 30% of their matches.

When FC Levy Bereg Kyiv leads 1-0 at home, they win in 66% of their matches.

When FC Zorya Lugansk leads 0-1 away, they win in 50% of their matches.

When FC Levy Bereg Kyiv is down 0-1 home, they win 16% of their matches.

When FC Zorya Lugansk is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Zorya Lugansk has better performance than FC Levy Bereg Kyiv.

FC Zorya Lugansk's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Levy Bereg Kyiv's.

Both teams haven't won their last match in Premier League.

FC Levy Bereg Kyiv scores 1.27 goals when playing at home and FC Zorya Lugansk scores 1.16 goals when playing away (on average).

A year ago, FC Zorya Lugansk were number 14 in the table with 6 points. Now they are number 9 with 12 points.