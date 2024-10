Полісся - Кривбас онлайн трансляція матчу

FC Polissya Zhytomyr haven't lost in their last 10 games.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr haven't lost in any of their last 7 home matches.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr wins 1st half in 25% of their matches, FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih in 34% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was FC Polissya Zhytomyr.

When FC Polissya Zhytomyr leads 1-0 at home, they win in 62% of their matches.

When FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih leads 0-1 away, they win in 76% of their matches.

When FC Polissya Zhytomyr is down 0-1 home, they win 21% of their matches.

When FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih is down 1-0 away, they win 12% of their matches.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih's.

In the last 3 meetings FC Polissya Zhytomyr won 1, FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih won 1, 1 draws.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr scores 1 goals in a match against FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih and FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih scores 1 goals against FC Polissya Zhytomyr (on average).

Average number of goals in meetings between FC Polissya Zhytomyr and FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih is 2.

Average number of goals in the first half in meetings between FC Polissya Zhytomyr and FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih is 1.