ПСВ - Шахтар онлайн трансляція матчу

PSV Eindhoven have won 3 home matches in a row.

PSV Eindhoven haven't lost in any of their last 7 home matches.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk have a winning streak of 5 matches.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk haven't lost in their last 6 games.

When playing away, FC Shakhtar Donetsk have not scored a goal so far this season.

PSV Eindhoven have scored at least one goal for 29 consecutive matches.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk have scored at least one goal for 6 consecutive matches.

PSV Eindhoven wins 1st half in 51% of their matches, FC Shakhtar Donetsk in 47% of their matches.

When PSV Eindhoven leads 1-0 at home, they win in 78% of their matches.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk leads 0-1 away, they win in 66% of their matches.

When PSV Eindhoven is down 0-1 home, they win 42% of their matches.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, PSV Eindhoven has better performance than FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk's performance of the last 5 matches is better than PSV Eindhoven's.

PSV Eindhoven scores 2.73 goals when playing at home and FC Shakhtar Donetsk scores 1.77 goals when playing away (on average).