Бенфіка - Болонья онлайн трансляція матчу

Bologna FC have a losing streak of 4 matches in UEFA Champions League.

Did you know that SL Benfica scores 30% of their goals between the minutes 76-90?

SL Benfica have a winning streak of 5 matches.

SL Benfica have won 5 home matches in a row.

When playing away, Bologna FC have not scored a goal so far this season.

SL Benfica wins 1st half in 50% of their matches, Bologna FC in 33% of their matches.

SL Benfica wins 50% of halftimes, Bologna FC wins 33%.

When SL Benfica leads 1-0 at home, they win in 95% of their matches.

When Bologna FC leads 0-1 away, they win in 54% of their matches.

When SL Benfica is down 0-1 home, they win 53% of their matches.

When Bologna FC is down 1-0 away, they win 36% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, SL Benfica has better performance than Bologna FC.

SL Benfica's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Bologna FC's.

Both teams didn't concede on their last match.

SL Benfica scores 3.06 goals when playing at home and Bologna FC scores 1.15 goals when playing away (on average).