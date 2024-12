Комо - Рома онлайн трансляція матчу

In Serie A, AS Roma have lost their last 3 away matches.

Did you know that Como 1907 scores 50% of their goals between the minutes 46-60? This is the highest percentage in the league.

Did you know that AS Roma scores 28% of their goals between the minutes 61-75?

Como 1907 haven't won in their last 9 games.

Como 1907 have played 4 home matches in a row without winning.

AS Roma haven't won any of their last 11 away matches.

Como 1907 haven't scored in 1 of their 6 home matches in Serie A this season.

AS Roma haven't scored in 3 of their 7 away matches in Serie A this season.

AS Roma's away record this season: 0-4-3.

Patrick Cutrone is Como 1907's top scorer with 4 goals. Artem Dovbyk has scored 4 times for AS Roma.

Nico Paz has assisted the most goals for Como 1907 with 3. Stephan El Shaarawy is AS Roma's biggest assister (3).

Alberto Moreno has more yellow cards (4) than any other player at Como 1907. Niccolo Pisilli has collected 5 for AS Roma.

A year ago, AS Roma were number 4 in the table with 25 points. Now they are number 11 with 16 points.

Como 1907 have conceded a goal in each of their last 16 matches.

AS Roma have conceded a goal in each of their last 7 matches.

Como 1907 wins 1st half in 33% of their matches, AS Roma in 30% of their matches.

Como 1907 wins 33% of halftimes, AS Roma wins 30%.

The winner of their last meeting was Como 1907.

On their last meeting Como 1907 won by 2 goals.

When Como 1907 leads 1-0 at home, they win in 80% of their matches.

When AS Roma leads 0-1 away, they win in 45% of their matches.

When Como 1907 is down 0-1 home, they win 12% of their matches.

When AS Roma is down 1-0 away, they win 6% of their matches.

In Serie A, AS Roma has better performance than Como 1907.

AS Roma's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Como 1907's.