Рух - Полісся онлайн трансляція матчу

Last season's matches: 1-1 (FC Rukh Lviv at home) and 0-1 (FC Polissya Zhytomyr at home).

Did you know that FC Rukh Lviv scores 44% of their goals between the minutes 46-60?

Did you know that FC Polissya Zhytomyr scores 27% of their goals between the minutes 31-45?

FC Rukh Lviv haven't scored in 2 of their 6 home matches in Premier League this season.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr haven't scored in 1 of their 6 away matches in Premier League this season.

Oleksii Sych has assisted the most goals for FC Rukh Lviv with 4. Oleksandr Nazarenko is FC Polissya Zhytomyr's biggest assister (4).

Roman Didyk has more yellow cards (6) than any other player at FC Rukh Lviv. Ruslan Babenko has collected 4 for FC Polissya Zhytomyr.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr have conceded a goal in each of their last 6 matches.

FC Rukh Lviv wins 1st half in 29% of their matches, FC Polissya Zhytomyr in 25% of their matches.

FC Rukh Lviv wins 29% of halftimes, FC Polissya Zhytomyr wins 25%.

Their last meeting was a draw. (1-1)

When FC Rukh Lviv leads 1-0 at home, they win in 77% of their matches.

When FC Polissya Zhytomyr leads 0-1 away, they win in 83% of their matches.

When FC Rukh Lviv is down 0-1 home, they win 25% of their matches.

When FC Polissya Zhytomyr is down 1-0 away, they win 11% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Rukh Lviv has better performance than FC Polissya Zhytomyr.

FC Rukh Lviv's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Polissya Zhytomyr's.

FC Rukh Lviv scores 1.55 goals when playing at home and FC Polissya Zhytomyr scores 1.4 goals when playing away (on average).

In Premier League, FC Polissya Zhytomyr have lost their last 3 away matches.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr haven't won in their last 4 games.

FC Polissya Zhytomyr have lost 3 away matches in a row.

Igor Krasnopir is FC Rukh Lviv's top scorer with 5 goals. Oleksiy Gutsulyak has scored 8 times for FC Polissya Zhytomyr.