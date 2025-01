Шахтар - Брест онлайн трансляція матчу

Did you know that Stade Brest 29 scores 30% of their goals between the minutes 31-45?

Stade Brest 29 haven't scored in 1 of their 3 away matches in UEFA Champions League this season.

Oleksandr Zubkov is FC Shakhtar Donetsk's top scorer with 2 goals. Abdallah Sima has scored 3 times for Stade Brest 29.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk wins 1st half in 49% of their matches, Stade Brest 29 in 35% of their matches.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk leads 1-0 at home, they win in 88% of their matches.

When Stade Brest 29 leads 0-1 away, they win in 70% of their matches.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk is down 0-1 home, they win 33% of their matches.

When Stade Brest 29 is down 1-0 away, they win 7% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, Stade Brest 29 has better performance than FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

Stade Brest 29's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Shakhtar Donetsk's.