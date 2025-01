Боруссія - Шахтар онлайн трансляція матчу

Did you know that Borussia Dortmund scores 37% of their goals between the minutes 76-90?

Borussia Dortmund have lost 4 matches in a row.

Borussia Dortmund have played 5 home matches in a row without winning.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk have a winning streak of 3 matches.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk haven't lost in their last 4 games.

Borussia Dortmund haven't scored in 0 of their 3 home matches in UEFA Champions League this season.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk haven't scored in 2 of their 3 away matches in UEFA Champions League this season.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk's away record this season: 0-1-2.

Serhou Guirassy has assisted the most goals for Borussia Dortmund with 3. Yukhym Konoplya is FC Shakhtar Donetsk's biggest assister (2).

Borussia Dortmund have conceded a goal in each of their last 10 matches.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk have kept a clean sheet in 3 matches in a row.

Borussia Dortmund wins 1st half in 49% of their matches, FC Shakhtar Donetsk in 49% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was Borussia Dortmund.

On their last meeting Borussia Dortmund won by 3 goals.

When Borussia Dortmund leads 1-0 at home, they win in 76% of their matches.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk leads 0-1 away, they win in 66% of their matches.

When Borussia Dortmund is down 0-1 home, they win 33% of their matches.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Borussia Dortmund's.

Borussia Dortmund scores 2.42 goals when playing at home and FC Shakhtar Donetsk scores 1.72 goals when playing away (on average).