ФКСБ - Манчестер Юнайтед онлайн трансляція матчу

Manchester United have a winning streak of 4 matches in UEFA Europa League.

Did you know that Manchester United scores 25% of their goals between the minutes 0-15?

Fotbal Club FCSB haven't scored in 1 of their 3 home matches in UEFA Europa League this season.

Manchester United haven't scored in 0 of their 3 away matches in UEFA Europa League this season.

Fotbal Club FCSB's home record this season: 2-1-0.

Manchester United's away record this season: 1-2-0.

Daniel Birligea is Fotbal Club FCSB's top scorer with 3 goals. Rasmus Hojlund has scored 5 times for Manchester United.

Fotbal Club FCSB have scored at least one goal for 6 consecutive matches.

Manchester United have conceded a goal in each of their last 13 matches.

Fotbal Club FCSB wins 1st half in 42% of their matches, Manchester United in 29% of their matches.

When Fotbal Club FCSB leads 1-0 at home, they win in 77% of their matches.

When Manchester United leads 0-1 away, they win in 61% of their matches.

When Fotbal Club FCSB is down 0-1 home, they win 30% of their matches.

When Manchester United is down 1-0 away, they win 18% of their matches.

In UEFA Europa League, Manchester United has better performance than Fotbal Club FCSB.

Fotbal Club FCSB's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Manchester United's.

Fotbal Club FCSB scores 1.63 goals when playing at home and Manchester United scores 1.5 goals when playing away (on average).

Did you know that Fotbal Club FCSB scores 30% of their goals between the minutes 31-45?

Did you know that Manchester United scores 29% of their goals between the minutes 76-90?

Manchester United have scored at least one goal for 6 consecutive matches.

