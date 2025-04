Карпати - Рух онлайн трансляція матчу

Did you know that Karpaty Lviv scores 25% of their goals between the minutes 31-45?

Did you know that FC Rukh Lviv scores 38% of their goals between the minutes 46-60?

Karpaty Lviv haven't lost in their last 6 games.

Karpaty Lviv haven't lost in any of their last 8 home matches.

Karpaty Lviv haven't scored in 2 of their 12 home matches in Premier League this season.

FC Rukh Lviv haven't scored in 4 of their 12 away matches in Premier League this season.

FC Rukh Lviv's away record this season: 4-5-3.

Bruninho is Karpaty Lviv's top scorer with 7 goals. Yaroslav Karabin has scored 6 times for FC Rukh Lviv.

Denis Miroshnichenko has assisted the most goals for Karpaty Lviv with 4. Yaroslav Karabin is FC Rukh Lviv's biggest assister (4).

Denis Miroshnichenko has more yellow cards (8) than any other player at Karpaty Lviv. Roman Didyk has collected 7 for FC Rukh Lviv.

Karpaty Lviv wins 1st half in 43% of their matches, FC Rukh Lviv in 28% of their matches.

Karpaty Lviv wins 43% of halftimes, FC Rukh Lviv wins 28%.

The winner of their last meeting was FC Rukh Lviv.

On their last meeting FC Rukh Lviv won by 1 goals.

When Karpaty Lviv leads 1-0 at home, they win in 72% of their matches.

When FC Rukh Lviv leads 0-1 away, they win in 75% of their matches.

When Karpaty Lviv is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When FC Rukh Lviv is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

In Premier League, Karpaty Lviv has better performance than FC Rukh Lviv.

Karpaty Lviv's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Rukh Lviv's.

Karpaty Lviv scores 1.87 goals when playing at home and FC Rukh Lviv scores 1.2 goals when playing away (on average).

Both teams haven't won their last match in Premier League.