Канада - Україна онлайн трансляція матчу

Ukraine have conceded a goal in each of their last 5 matches.

Canada wins 1st half in 28% of their matches, Ukraine in 33% of their matches.

Canada wins 28% of halftimes, Ukraine wins 33%.

Their last meeting was a draw. (2-2)

When Canada leads 1-0 at home, they win in 100% of their matches.

When Ukraine leads 0-1 away, they win in 66% of their matches.

When Canada is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When Ukraine is down 1-0 away, they win 25% of their matches.

Canada's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Ukraine's.