Металіст 1925 - ФК Львів онлайн трансляція матчу

FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv haven't scored in 1 of their 3 home matches in Premier League this season.

FC Lviv haven't scored in 2 of their 3 away matches in Premier League this season.

FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv's home record this season: 2-1-0.

Yaroslav Martinyuk has more yellow cards (2) than any other player at FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv. Andriy Busko has collected 3 for FC Lviv.

FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv wins 1st half in 14% of their matches, FC Lviv in 7% of their matches.

FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv wins 14% of halftimes, FC Lviv wins 7%.

Their last meeting was a draw. (0-0)

When FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv leads 1-0 at home, they win in 66% of their matches.

When FC Lviv leads 0-1 away, they win in 80% of their matches.

When FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv is down 0-1 home, they win 33% of their matches.

When FC Lviv is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv has better performance than FC Lviv.

FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Lviv's.