Манчестер Юнайтед - Шериф онлайн трансляція матчу

Manchester United have a winning streak of 3 matches in UEFA Europa League.

FC Sheriff Tiraspol have a losing streak of 3 matches in UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United haven't lost in their last 6 games.

Lisandro Martinez has more yellow cards (2) than any other player at Manchester United. Iyayi Atiemwen has collected 3 for FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in 3 matches in a row.

Manchester United wins 1st half in 35% of their matches, FC Sheriff Tiraspol in 42% of their matches.

Manchester United wins 35% of halftimes, FC Sheriff Tiraspol wins 42%.

The winner of their last meeting was Manchester United.

On their last meeting Manchester United won by 2 goals.

When Manchester United leads 1-0 at home, they win in 77% of their matches.

When FC Sheriff Tiraspol leads 0-1 away, they win in 83% of their matches.

When Manchester United is down 0-1 home, they win 11% of their matches.

When FC Sheriff Tiraspol is down 1-0 away, they win 14% of their matches.

In UEFA Europa League, Manchester United has better performance than FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

Manchester United's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Sheriff Tiraspol's.

Both teams didn't concede on their last match.