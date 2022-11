Спортинг - Айнтрахт онлайн трансляція матчу

Eintracht Frankfurt have a winning streak of 4 matches.

Sporting Lisbon have received 3 red cards this season. This is the highest number in UEFA Champions League.

Hidemasa Morita has more yellow cards (2) than any other player at Sporting Lisbon. Makoto Hasebe has collected 2 for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sporting Lisbon have conceded a goal in each of their last 9 matches.

Sporting Lisbon wins 1st half in 44% of their matches, Eintracht Frankfurt in 38% of their matches.

Sporting Lisbon wins 44% of halftimes, Eintracht Frankfurt wins 38%.

The winner of their last meeting was Sporting Lisbon.

On their last meeting Sporting Lisbon won by 3 goals.

When Sporting Lisbon leads 1-0 at home, they win in 80% of their matches.

When Eintracht Frankfurt leads 0-1 away, they win in 80% of their matches.

When Sporting Lisbon is down 0-1 home, they win 33% of their matches.

When Eintracht Frankfurt is down 1-0 away, they win 22% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, Sporting Lisbon has better performance than Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Sporting Lisbon's.

Both teams haven't won their last match in UEFA Champions League.

Sporting Lisbon scores 2.03 goals when playing at home and Eintracht Frankfurt scores 1.84 goals when playing away (on average).

Eintracht Frankfurt have scored at least one goal for 6 consecutive matches.