Марсель - Тоттенхем онлайн трансляція матчу

When playing away, Tottenham Hotspur have not scored a goal so far this season.

Amine Harit has assisted the most goals for Olympique Marseille with 2. Pierre Hojbjerg is Tottenham Hotspur's biggest assister (2).

Olympique Marseille wins 1st half in 42% of their matches, Tottenham Hotspur in 35% of their matches.

Olympique Marseille wins 42% of halftimes, Tottenham Hotspur wins 35%.

The winner of their last meeting was Tottenham Hotspur.

On their last meeting Tottenham Hotspur won by 2 goals.

When Olympique Marseille leads 1-0 at home, they win in 80% of their matches.

When Tottenham Hotspur leads 0-1 away, they win in 81% of their matches.

When Olympique Marseille is down 0-1 home, they win 33% of their matches.

When Tottenham Hotspur is down 1-0 away, they win 20% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur has better performance than Olympique Marseille.

Tottenham Hotspur's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Olympique Marseille's.

Olympique Marseille has streak of 2 matches with 0 scored goals.

Both teams lost their last match.

Olympique Marseille scores 1.56 goals when playing at home and Tottenham Hotspur scores 1.55 goals when playing away (on average).

Olympique Marseille have lost 3 matches in a row.

Both teams haven't won their last match in UEFA Champions League.