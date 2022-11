Мілан - Зальцбург онлайн трансляція матчу

AC Milan have a winning streak of 3 matches.

FC Salzburg have lost none of their last 9 away matches.

AC Milan wins 1st half in 39% of their matches, FC Salzburg in 38% of their matches.

AC Milan wins 39% of halftimes, FC Salzburg wins 38%.

Their last meeting was a draw. (1-1)

When AC Milan leads 1-0 at home, they win in 76% of their matches.

When FC Salzburg leads 0-1 away, they win in 92% of their matches.

When AC Milan is down 0-1 home, they win 37% of their matches.

When FC Salzburg is down 1-0 away, they win 25% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, AC Milan has better performance than FC Salzburg.

AC Milan's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Salzburg's.

AC Milan scores 1.75 goals when playing at home and FC Salzburg scores 2.26 goals when playing away (on average).

Both teams didn't concede on their last match.