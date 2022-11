Челсі - Динамо онлайн трансляція матчу

Chelsea FC have a winning streak of 3 matches in UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea FC haven't lost in their last 9 games.

Chelsea FC haven't lost in any of their last 11 home matches.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Chelsea FC's top scorer with 2 goals. Mislav Orsic has scored 2 times for GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

Mason Mount has assisted the most goals for Chelsea FC with 2. Bruno Petkovic is GNK Dinamo Zagreb's biggest assister (2).

GNK Dinamo Zagreb have conceded a goal in each of their last 7 matches.

Chelsea FC wins 1st half in 38% of their matches, GNK Dinamo Zagreb in 39% of their matches.

Chelsea FC wins 38% of halftimes, GNK Dinamo Zagreb wins 39%.

The winner of their last meeting was GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

On their last meeting GNK Dinamo Zagreb won by 1 goals.

When Chelsea FC leads 1-0 at home, they win in 59% of their matches.

When GNK Dinamo Zagreb leads 0-1 away, they win in 93% of their matches.

When Chelsea FC is down 0-1 home, they win 33% of their matches.

When GNK Dinamo Zagreb is down 1-0 away, they win 16% of their matches.

In UEFA Champions League, Chelsea FC has better performance than GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea FC's performance of the last 5 matches is better than GNK Dinamo Zagreb's.

Chelsea FC scores 1.77 goals when playing at home and GNK Dinamo Zagreb scores 1.32 goals when playing away (on average).

Both teams lost their last match.