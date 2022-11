Кривбас - СК Дніпро-1 онлайн трансляція матчу

Did you know that SC Dnipro-1 scores 23% of their goals between the minutes 31-45?

SC Dnipro-1 haven't lost in their last 4 games.

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih haven't scored in 4 of their 6 home matches in Premier League this season.

SC Dnipro-1 haven't scored in 0 of their 6 away matches in Premier League this season.

SC Dnipro-1's away record this season: 5-1-0.

SC Dnipro-1 have conceded a goal in each of their last 5 matches.

SC Dnipro-1 have scored at least one goal for 16 consecutive matches.

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih wins 1st half in 0% of their matches, SC Dnipro-1 in 50% of their matches.

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih wins 0% of halftimes, SC Dnipro-1 wins 50%.

When FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih leads 1-0 at home, they win in 100% of their matches.

When SC Dnipro-1 leads 0-1 away, they win in 80% of their matches.

When FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When SC Dnipro-1 is down 1-0 away, they win 25% of their matches.

In Premier League, SC Dnipro-1 has better performance than FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih.

SC Dnipro-1's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih's.