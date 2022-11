Туніс - Австралія онлайн трансляція матчу

Australia have a winning streak of 5 matches.

Australia have kept a clean sheet in 3 matches in a row.

Tunisia wins 1st half in 31% of their matches, Australia in 30% of their matches.

Tunisia wins 31% of halftimes, Australia wins 30%.

The winner of their last meeting was Tunisia.

On their last meeting Tunisia won by 2 goals.

When Tunisia leads 1-0 at home, they win in 100% of their matches.

When Australia leads 0-1 away, they win in 50% of their matches.

When Tunisia is down 0-1 home, they win 0% of their matches.

When Australia is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

Australia's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Tunisia's.

Tunisia scores 1.89 goals when playing at home and Australia scores 1.4 goals when playing away (on average).

In World Cup, Australia has better performance than Tunisia.

Both teams didn't concede on their last match.