Хайдук U19 - Шахтар U19 онлайн трансляція матчу

HNK Hajduk Split have a winning streak of 4 matches.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk have a winning streak of 3 matches.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk haven't lost in their last 7 games.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk have a winning streak of 3 matches away from home.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk have kept a clean sheet in 4 matches in a row.

HNK Hajduk Split wins 1st half in 40% of their matches, FC Shakhtar Donetsk in 52% of their matches.

HNK Hajduk Split wins 40% of halftimes, FC Shakhtar Donetsk wins 52%.

When HNK Hajduk Split leads 1-0 at home, they win in 100% of their matches.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk leads 0-1 away, they win in 100% of their matches.

When HNK Hajduk Split is down 0-1 home, they win 50% of their matches.

When FC Shakhtar Donetsk is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

In UEFA Youth League, HNK Hajduk Split has better performance than FC Shakhtar Donetsk.