Кривбас - Колос онлайн трансляція матчу

Did you know that FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih scores 45% of their goals between the minutes 61-75? This is the highest percentage in the league.

Did you know that Kolos Kovalivka scores 36% of their goals between the minutes 61-75?

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih haven't scored in 4 of their 7 home matches in Premier League this season.

Kolos Kovalivka haven't scored in 3 of their 7 away matches in Premier League this season.

Roman Debelko is FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih's top scorer with 4 goals. Pavlo Orikhovsky has scored 4 times for Kolos Kovalivka.

Mykyta Tatarkov has assisted the most goals for FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih with 2. Andrii Bogdanov is Kolos Kovalivka's biggest assister (2).

Yevhen Banada has more yellow cards (4) than any other player at FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih. Vadym Milko has collected 6 for Kolos Kovalivka.

A year ago, Kolos Kovalivka were number 10 in the table with 15 points. Now they are number 6 with 20 points.

FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih wins 1st half in 15% of their matches, Kolos Kovalivka in 17% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was Kolos Kovalivka.

When FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih leads 1-0 at home, they win in 100% of their matches.

When Kolos Kovalivka leads 0-1 away, they win in 50% of their matches.

When FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih is down 0-1 home, they win 20% of their matches.

When Kolos Kovalivka is down 1-0 away, they win 0% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Kryvbas Kriviy Rih has better performance than Kolos Kovalivka.