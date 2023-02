Реал - Аль-Хіляль онлайн трансляція матчу

When AL Hilal (KSA) leads 0-1 away, they win in 78% of their matches.

When AL Hilal (KSA) is down 1-0 away, they win 57% of their matches.

Real Madrid wins 1st half in 37% of their matches, AL Hilal (KSA) in 46% of their matches.

When Real Madrid leads 1-0 at home, they win in 88% of their matches.

When Real Madrid is down 0-1 home, they win 50% of their matches.

In FIFA Club World Cup, Real Madrid has better performance than AL Hilal (KSA).

AL Hilal (KSA)'s performance of the last 5 matches is better than Real Madrid's.

Real Madrid wins 50% of OT, AL Hilal (KSA) wins 33%.

Real Madrid scores 1 goals in overtime and AL Hilal (KSA) scores 0.33 goals (on average).

Real Madrid has better goal statistics for OT. They score 1 goals on average.