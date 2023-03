Бетіс - Манчестер Юнайтед онлайн трансляція матчу

The result of the first leg: Manchester United - Real Betis Seville 4-1.

Real Betis Seville wins 1st half in 27% of their matches, Manchester United in 39% of their matches.

Real Betis Seville wins 27% of halftimes, Manchester United wins 39%.

When Real Betis Seville leads 1-0 at home, they win in 70% of their matches.

When Manchester United leads 0-1 away, they win in 72% of their matches.

When Real Betis Seville is down 0-1 home, they win 11% of their matches.

When Manchester United is down 1-0 away, they win 18% of their matches.

Manchester United's performance of the last 5 matches is better than Real Betis Seville's.

Real Betis Seville scores 1.61 goals when playing at home and Manchester United scores 1.37 goals when playing away (on average).

The winner of their last meeting was Manchester United.

On their last meeting Manchester United won by 3 goals.