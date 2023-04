Рух - Динамо онлайн трансляція матчу

FC Rukh Lviv have a losing streak of 3 matches in Premier League.

Did you know that FC Rukh Lviv scores 32% of their goals between the minutes 46-60? This is the highest percentage in the league.

Did you know that FC Dynamo Kiev scores 26% of their goals between the minutes 46-60?

FC Dynamo Kiev have a winning streak of 5 matches away from home.

FC Dynamo Kiev have lost none of their last 6 away matches.

FC Rukh Lviv haven't won any of their last 4 games against FC Dynamo Kiev.

FC Rukh Lviv haven't scored in 3 of their 10 home matches in Premier League this season.

FC Dynamo Kiev haven't scored in 0 of their 8 away matches in Premier League this season.

FC Dynamo Kiev's away record this season: 6-0-2.

Talles is FC Rukh Lviv's top scorer with 6 goals. Vitaliy Buyalskiy has scored 11 times for FC Dynamo Kiev.

FC Rukh Lviv have not managed to score in their last 4 matches.

FC Rukh Lviv have conceded a goal in each of their last 11 matches.

FC Rukh Lviv wins 1st half in 25% of their matches, FC Dynamo Kiev in 38% of their matches.

The winner of their last meeting was FC Dynamo Kiev.

On their last meeting FC Dynamo Kiev won by 3 goals.

When FC Rukh Lviv leads 1-0 at home, they win in 25% of their matches.

When FC Dynamo Kiev leads 0-1 away, they win in 86% of their matches.

When FC Rukh Lviv is down 0-1 home, they win 20% of their matches.

When FC Dynamo Kiev is down 1-0 away, they win 16% of their matches.

In Premier League, FC Dynamo Kiev has better performance than FC Rukh Lviv.

FC Dynamo Kiev's performance of the last 5 matches is better than FC Rukh Lviv's.

FC Dynamo Kiev have lost just 0 of their last 4 games against FC Rukh Lviv (in all competitions).

In the last 4 meetings FC Rukh Lviv won 0, FC Dynamo Kiev won 4, 0 draws.

FC Rukh Lviv scores 0 goals in a match against FC Dynamo Kiev and FC Dynamo Kiev scores 2.5 goals against FC Rukh Lviv (on average).

Average number of goals in meetings between FC Rukh Lviv and FC Dynamo Kiev is 2.5.

Average number of goals in the first half in meetings between FC Rukh Lviv and FC Dynamo Kiev is 1.

FC Rukh Lviv scores 1.2 goals when playing at home and FC Dynamo Kiev scores 1.52 goals when playing away (on average).

Did you know that FC Dynamo Kiev scores 24% of their goals between the minutes 31-45?

FC Rukh Lviv haven't won in their last 4 games.

FC Rukh Lviv have played 4 home matches in a row without winning.

FC Rukh Lviv have received 6 red cards this season. This is the highest number in Premier League.