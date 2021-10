Денисов: Не ожидал, что получу столько положительных отзывов, когда начал вести эфиры на украинском

According to Ethnologue, there are around 258 million Russian speakers in the world. Russian is the official language of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, and it’s considered an unofficial lingua franca in Ukraine and many former Soviet countries. There’s also a notable contingent of Russian-speakers in Cyprus, Finland, Hungary, Mongolia, Poland, China, the United States and Israel. Around 40 million (estimated) speakers use Ukrainian. До речi, росiйська є однiєю з шести офiцiйних мов ООН.